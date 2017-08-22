The Big Ticket: More than just a ticket
The Big Ticket gives enrolled UT students access to all regular season Texas Athletics home events for the 2017-18 academic year. Just $175 gets you access to over 120 events including football, soccer, volleyball, men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball, softball, and Texas Relays. The Big Ticket also provides the opportunity to purchase one guest season ticket for Texas Football home games AND seat location priority on ticket purchases for the AT&T Red River Showdown vs. Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas (subject to availability).
New for The Big Ticket in 2017-18
Allocation of seating groups at football is weighted based on class standing: seniors (5), graduate students (4), juniors (3), sophomores (2), and freshmen (1). Class standing is determined by the classiﬁcation on ﬁle with the University as of July 2017. For example, if there is a group of ﬁve students that includes 2 seniors (10 points), 1 junior (3 points) and 2 freshmen (2 points), the weighted average is 3.
South end zone sections 33-39 are now general admission, assigned by section. This ﬂexible seating option is a great choice for incoming students, who may not know who to sit with. All other student areas will continue to have reserved seats. (All other sports will remain general admission seating.)
More ticket options
If The Big Ticket doesn't fit your student budget, discounted walk-up tickets are available at volleyball and soccer matches with a valid UT student ID.
If you have friends or family visiting the UT campus who would like to attend a Texas Athletics event, please visit TexasSports.com/tickets or call the Texas Athletics Ticket Sales and Services team at 512-471-3333 for help in finding the perfect ticket option!
Longhorn Foundation Student Membership
As a University of Texas student, your energy on gameday fuels the Longhorns to compete at the highest levels. You can also support Texas student-athletes by becoming a Longhorn Foundation member. For as little as $20, you help provide the resources the Longhorns need to achieve championship performance.
Exclusive member beneﬁts include invitations to attend football and basketball away game watch parties, Donor Appreciation Month discounts from area merchants, and more.
Click here to join now or add your membership when you order The Big Ticket.
Visit TheLonghornFoundation.com/Students today to learn more.