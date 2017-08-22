Steer Clear! New clear bag policy is now in effect at Texas Athletics venues
To enhance existing security measures and expedite venue entry, Texas Athletics has implemented a new clear bag policy that regulates the size and type of bags that may be carried into venues on the Forty Acres, including Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (football) and Mike A. Myers Stadium (soccer).
This new policy includes backpacks! No storage will be provided at events for bags that do not meet the new policy. Exceptions are only made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at venue entrances.
Many universities across the country already have clear bag policies, including 2017 Texas Football road opponents USC and TCU. Other Big 12 Conference members requiring clear bags include Kansas, K-State, and Texas Tech. The SEC is implementing this policy conference-wide for the 2017 football season. The NFL has had this policy in place since 2013.
"Fan experience is a top priority for Texas Athletics," said Men's Athletics Director Mike Perrin. "By implementing this new policy, we are being proactive in enhancing the existing security measures in our venues and expediting the security screening process for fan entry."
Approved bags include:
• Bags that are clear plastic and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"
• One-gallon clear resealable plastic storage bags
• Small clutch bags or purses do not have to be clear but cannot exceed 4.5" x 6.5".
Prohibited bags include purses, diaper bags*, cases (camera, binocular, etc.), backpacks, fanny packs, printed pattern plastic bags, reusable grocery totes, mesh or straw bags, duffle bags and large totes.
*Items normally carried in a diaper bag must be put into a clear plastic bag for venue entry. Each family member (including children) is allowed to carry an approved clear bag into the stadium. A diaper bag would be considered the child's bag.
If you have questions about the new clear bag policy, visit TexasSports.com/clearbag or call Texas Athletics Ticket Sales and Services at 512-471-3333.
If you need to purchase an approved clear bag on gameday, the Texas Longhorns Official Team Shop in the football stadium has officially licensed clear bags for purchase.