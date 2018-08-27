Steer Clear! Clear bag policy in effect at all Texas Athletics venues
To enhance existing security measures and expedite venue entry, Texas Athletics has a clear bag policy that regulates the size and type of bags that may be carried into venues on the Forty Acres, including Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (football) and Mike A. Myers Stadium (soccer).
This policy includes backpacks! No storage is provided at events for bags that do not meet the new policy. Exceptions are only made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at venue entrances.
Many universities across the country already have clear bag policies, including Big 12 Conference members Kansas, K-State, and Texas Tech. The SEC implemented this policy conference-wide in 2017. The NFL has had the same policy in place since 2013.
Approved bags include:
• Bags that are clear plastic and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12".
• One-gallon clear resealable plastic storage bags.
• Small clutch bags or purses do not have to be clear but cannot exceed 4.5" x 6.5".
Prohibited bags include purses, diaper bags*, cases (camera, binocular, etc.), backpacks, fanny packs, printed pattern plastic bags, reusable grocery totes, mesh or straw bags, duffle bags and large totes.
*Items normally carried in a diaper bag must be put into a clear plastic bag for venue entry. Each family member (including children) is allowed to carry an approved clear bag into the stadium. A diaper bag would be considered the child's bag.
If you have questions about the clear bag policy, visit TexasSports.com/clearbag or call Texas Athletics Ticket Sales and Services at 512-471-3333.
If you need to purchase an approved clear bag on gameday, the Texas Longhorns Official Team Shop in the football stadium has officially licensed clear bags for purchase.