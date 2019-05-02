Share Feedback on UT Shuttle Needs
In Austin, we all want to find the easiest way to get where we need to go. The University of Texas is a major part of the city, and transportation to and around campus is important. The UT Shuttle system provides quick routes, free for students, staff and faculty, but our travel needs are evolving and Capital Metro wants to better understand where we are now.
It only takes a few minutes (5 or less) to fill out this Cap Metro survey that will help inform future service to meet our changing campus needs. Your answers are completely anonymous.
Need an extra incentive? Capital Metro is giving away Amazon gift cards worth $500, $250, and $50 to random participants. That’s a nice chunk of change towards… almost anything considering we’re talking about Amazon.
Just answer a few questions about:
- How do you get to and around campus?
- When and where you use the UT Shuttle or why you don’t use it
- Wait times/bus frequency
- Stop locations
- Bus comfort (cleanliness, crowding, etc.)
- Safety and security
In general, Cap Metro wants to know what you like, or don’t like, about the buses. The shuttle system is meant to make your travel time easier so you can concentrate on your work and then retreat home with as little stress as possible for some rest, relaxation, hobbies and socialization.
This city and this flagship university are thriving. Help Capital Metro keep progress going by contributing to a valuable data set. Next semester might be a little easier for you as a result.
Take the survey here!