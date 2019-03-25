Opportunities Abound at 21 Rio
When business major Muhammad Usman moved to the 21 Rio tower, he knew he was getting great amenities at a location only a short walk from the McCombs School of Business. Over time, however, Muhammad realized he landed a great opportunity to round out his college experience. After getting to know the management at 21 Rio, Muhammad was offered a job as a leasing agent. As he finishes his coursework, he is gaining professional experience.
For Muhammad it has been all about seizing opportunities. He grew up in the suburban Houston area and headed to the University of Texas to pursue his dream of excelling in the world of finance. After a year in the dorms Muhammad moved to 21 Rio. His roommate was set to graduate after a fall semester and the leasing terms were for yearly contracts. Like any good business person Muhammad created a proposal; it would allow for 6-month leases to accommodate the varying times when students graduate. The management at 21 Rio sent his proposal to the corporate office and they established the 6-month option. The management-tenant relationship had evolved and strengthened.
With an eye for talent, the managers at 21 Rio recruited Muhammad. They always encourage their leasing agents to advocate for the tenants they bring into the 21 Rio community and Muhammad had the exact right state of mind for such a job. Ever since, Muhammad has been a tenant, an agent and a student simultaneously. He’s a part of what makes 21 Rio the premier housing option for UT students.
Muhammad has settled into a productive pattern at 21 Rio. He continues to study and build toward his dream career. Sometimes his comfy apartment is just too inviting so he ducks out and heads to the business office on 21 Rio’s ground floor. There he has what he needs to concentrate on his coursework: computers, a printing station, coffee, and a relaxed atmosphere designed for getting things done.
We all know, however, that all work and no play makes for an overstressed student. So, the skydeck beckons Muhammad from time to time. Grill and chill by the pool is just the kind of recharge a student needs. Right next to the skydeck is the exercise room with machines and free weights—another part of the work-life balance. Such a balance requires establishing habits and should start before one is thrown into the post-college world of producing good work and making money. Muhammad found it perfectly natural to achieve this at 21 Rio.
There may be a bit of irony in Muhammad’s trajectory. He grew up in a nice suburban area, but he found a place he calls home in urban Austin. “I was looking for a location where I just fit. Now that I’m in Austin, at 21 Rio, I have what I was looking for.” Muhammad knows he’s in a sweet spot. “There is no other city like Austin. There’s just so much to do here.”
The future looks bright for young Muhammad Usman. He’s in a highly regarded business program, building a resume already, meeting people and having fun all the while. So much of what we gain along our paths is about being attuned to our environments and jumping on great opportunities when they arise. Muhammad is an excellent example, developing valuable skills and experience during his college days by engaging with the people of 21 Rio.
Everyone’s path is different, but no matter where your dreams are taking you, 21 Rio provides a space where you can get there. So, maximize your UT years in every way. Find the ideal place for your development at 21 Rio. Visit the website and make an appointment to speak with Muhammad or one of the other leasing agents.