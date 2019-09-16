Longhorn Gameday: Don’t Drive the Herd, Ride the Herd
The leaves may not be turning yet but football season brings sure signs of fall. People at The University of Texas at Austin know what it’s like to be caught up in the moving roar of burnt orange. Half the excitement of game day is being part of this massive crowd. But there are consequences to our shared passion — primarily traffic congestion and the associated problems a hundred thousand extra people can bring.
A sea of fans in burnt orange is impressive, but the flood descending on Darrell Royal Stadium inevitably results in bumper to bumper traffic. Navigating gameday traffic can be pretty rough and can turn your football fantasies into a Texas summer heated nightmare.
Thankfully, Capital Metro provides a way to avoid the hassle of gameday traffic and having to make a long, hot walk to the stadium that leaves your burnt orange clashing with a blazing red sunburn. Austin’s bus system offers six gameday routes that operate every 15 minutes between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. These gameday routes takes detours to speed up gameday traffic. They take you directly to the UT campus, saving you the time, energy, money, and stress.
As Longhorn fans well know, gameday is not just about the football. From sunset to sundown a UT Austin gameday is a celebration of comradery with events pre-game and post-game. People share good times at tailgates and sports bars. Many fans enjoy some drinks during the game, which makes driving home post-game a big no-no. CapMetro routes also run as late as 3 a.m., operating every 15 minutes, allowing you to enjoy yourself and know that CapMetro can get you safely wherever you need to go.
CapMetro can also take you to many popular locations before and after the game. You can get into the mix at nightlife hotspots with your friends or check out Austin landmarks with your family. Longhorn alumni — we see you, college football dads! — can relive a bit of their youth by exploring restaurants on the Drag or a weekend night on 6th Street. If you’re hosting your Longhorn parents, you might want to keep it family-friendly with a trip to the Domain for food and shopping. CapMetro’s High Frequency Network of routes that run every 15 minutes can take you there.
Remember, CapMetro is available to you any given day, but can be especially helpful on gameday. Check out routes 7, 10, 18, 20, 801 & 803, which can all be seen in detail on CapMetro’s website. Or, for greater convenience, download the CapMetro app. Have a great Fall full of football fun!