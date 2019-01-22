Grocery Shopping Without a Car
Everyone’s gotta eat, right? Sometimes it makes sense to cook for yourself instead of spending Bevo Buck after Bevo Buck on another poke bowl or Chic fil A sandwich. Which means grocery shopping.
It’s a good thing Cap Metro lets you get to and from the store without messing with traffic, dealing with parking or giving up that good garage spot you got the other day. It’s even better that riding Cap Metro is FREE with your valid UT ID and super easy. There’s a ton of good detail at CapMetro.org/UT and the CapMetro App lets you plan a trip and see when the next bus is coming.
If you’re just going to the HEBs at Hancock or Riverside, it’s a snap, since both are served well by High-Frequency Routes 10 & 335 (Hancock) and 20 & 300 (Riverside). They come every 15 minutes, 7 days a week and Cap Metro has recently added service to both Routes 10 & 20 to accommodate high demand from UT students.
But if you’re looking to go somewhere different, Cap Metro has the more discerning palates covered with a bunch of other routes that also run every 15 minutes all week long. So, it’s easy and convenient to go on adventures (and errands) all over town. Here are a few great grocery locations served by High-Frequency routes you should explore:
1. Mueller HEB
The new Mueller H-E-B, with its high ceilings, natural light and attached café will convince you to expand your culinary horizons. Just hop on MetroBus 10 and you’re there in no time.
Same route, different destination: El Rancho Supermercado at 6800 Berkman Dr. in Northeast Austin.
2. Wheatsville Co-op
MetroRapid 803 can connect you to two different Wheatsvilles, an Austin institution that offers up health-conscious and organic foods. Also, not to be beat, the store’s $5 Dinners on Thursdays between 5 & 8 p.m. at both locations (north on Guadalupe & south on South Lamar at Brodie Oaks).
Same route, different destinations: Central Market North (38th & Lamar) and South (at Westgate) and Phoenicia Bakery (also located north on Burnet and south on South Lamar).
3. 99 Ranch Market
This fairly new-to-Austin Asian food superstore is pretty great and can be reached directly via MetroRapid 801 (and MetroBus 7). It’s filled with a huge variety of staples most other grocery stores treat as exotics and has an amazing seafood and produce section. Also, don’t miss the chance to sample the fare at the store’s restaurant counters.
Same route, different destination: Mandola’s Italian Market is a pretty great pizza, pasta & gelato restaurant but also offers a nice selection of Italian groceries … and baked goods … don’t forget the pastry case.
4. Fiesta Mart
MetroBus 335 takes you right by Fiesta Mart, the Houston-based chain that specializes in Latino-American foods and groceries. At this giant location on 38th & I-35 you can get everything you need from tortillas and fresh produce to guayaberas and soccer jerseys.
Same route, different destination: Randalls on West 35th … don’t forget your mom’s Remarkable Card!
5. Whole Foods Market
While Whole Foods isn’t served by a High-Frequency route from campus, MetroBus 5 gets you straight there (whether you’re looking to shop or watch the sunset on their rooftop patio). Head south from West Campus and you get to take advantage of the supermarket giant’s flagship location. It’s totally worth the trip downtown, and its features include (in addition the world of groceries) several different restaurant options and a giant food bar that sells salads, proteins and all kinds of carbs for now or for later.
Same route, different destination: Trader Joe’s is amazing and inexpensive and right in the heart of the Seaholm Development.