Getting Downtown for Festivals and Halloween
Don’t let the traffic and parking downtown scare you away from having fun this weekend! Getting downtown is easy with CapMetro … plus, all rides are FREE for UT students with valid UT ID. Just hop on, swipe and ride! Plus, with CapMetro’s new High-Frequency Network, you’ve got 14 lines running every 15 minutes, 7 days a week all over Austin with special service on Halloween running as late as 2 a.m.
Check out these fun upcoming events and Halloween night:
Austin Film Festival & Conference
Known as the “Writers Festival,” the Austin Film Festival was the first event of its kind to highlight the craft of screenwriting and its role in visual storytelling since its founding in 1993. With more than 180 films, including film and television premieres, competition films, script readings, Q&As with writers, actors and filmmakers, parties and workshops, it’s a great way to mingle, learn and enjoy great films!
When: Wed., Oct. 24 – Thurs., Nov. 1
Where: Various, Downtown
Route: High-Frequency Routes 2, 4, 7, 10, 20, 801 and 803
Austin Soul Food Truck Festival
Start off with chicken and waffles, move onto Louisiana gumbo with a Texas twist, and keep going with tons of flavor and soul, but save room for ice cream tacos, too! This festival started last year and due to the overwhelming response has increased its offerings to 15 food trucks, as well as arts and crafts available for sale, live music, games, fitness activities (to work off those delicious calories!) and more.
When: Sat., Oct. 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Kealing Park, 1500 Rosewood, 78702
Route: High-Frequency Route 2
Viva La Vida Festival and Parade
Mexic-Arte Museum’s Viva La Vida is Austin’s largest and longest-running Día de los Muertos festival. Celebrate the Day of the Dead in style with a Grand Procession, a low-rider exhibition, traditional foods, artist demos and retail booths, live music and performances throughout the day. Watch for alebrijes, brightly colored Mexican folk art sculptures of fantastical creatures, the theme of this year’s parade.
When: Sat., Oct. 27. Parade from 12 to 1 p.m., Festival from 12 to 6 p.m.
Where: Parade route along 6th Street to festival location at 4th and Congress
Route: High-Frequency Routes 2, 4, 7, 10, 20, 801 and 803
Texas Book Festival
Book lovers unite! This two-day festival features nearly 300 authors, exhibitors and local food trucks for a weekend of talks, signings and countless ways to interact with critically recognized authors and literati. The lineup this year includes former Planned Parenthood leader Cecile Richards, politician Julián Castro, journalist Susan Orlean, Pulitzer Prize winner Jose Antonio Vargas and rapper/essayist Dessa.
When: Sat., Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. plus evening Lit Crawl; Sun., Oct. 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: State Capitol Grounds, Lit Crawl takes place in East Austin
Route: High-Frequency Routes 2, 4, 7, 10, 20, 801 and 803
Halloween events galore!
In a town that loves to keep it weird, there are tons of options to get up and out with your costume. Dress to impress with events like October Fest 4 Halloween Ball at The Belmont, or just head downtown on Sixth Street and along Congress Ave. on any given night for events like Nosferatu for Halloween with The Invincible Czars at Alamo Drafthouse Ritz, Night of the Living Shred at Dirty Dog Bar, or Meat Cute, an improvised horror rom-com at The Hideout Theatre.
When: Various times, see websites for details
Where: Various locations, see websites for details
Route: High-Frequency Routes 2, 4, 7, 10, 20, 801 and 803
Don’t forget to check out Capital Metro’s Nite Owl and E-Bus late-night services and plan your trip with at www.capmetro.org or with our free CapMetro App!