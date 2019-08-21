Celebrate Fall In Texas With A Private Bus
Do you feel it in the air? Fall is coming, and every Texan knows that means college football, slightly cooler weather, boots, pumpkin-flavored everything, and fun group activities that make you feel warm and fuzzy on the inside. What more could you ask for?
Houston, Austin, and all the surrounding cities offer a plethora of classic fall activities that just about anyone can enjoy. Whether you’re searching for the perfect pumpkin, supporting locals at a festival, or cheering on your favorite football team, doing it all with friends makes the experience even better.
Want to make your fall-filled day as stress-free as possible? Rent a private charter bus for you and your group! Getting around and coordinating with a group can be difficult and can take away from all the fun; while separating your group between all your personal vehicles can lead to people getting lost or late arrivals. Plus, using your own vehicles means some people will need to offer to drive, figure out routes, and find parking all on their own. For certain big events, this can end up being a lot more stressful than it needs to be.
However, when you work with a local bus rental company like Houston Charter Bus Company or Austin Charter Bus Company, you can put all your transportation worries aside, sit back, and relax. Rent a minibus or full-sized charter bus to provide everyone an affordable ride, and your professional driver will handle all the navigation, parking, and traffic. Your group will have the chance to spend time with one another and focus on the day ahead.
Looking for the best group fall activities? Here are just a few that show the glory of autumn in the Lone Star State:
Pick Your Pumpkin
What’s fall time without searching through the patch to find your perfect pumpkin? Barton Hill Farms is located just outside of Austin and houses the best of the best fall activities. Starting November 5, your group can visit Barton Hill every Saturday and Sunday to explore 5 acres of corn mazes, feed adorable farm animals, search through a gigantic pumpkin patch, and enjoy some delicious BBQ. Your bus will drop you off and wait until your group is ready to return home. There’ll be plenty of storage space for any extra pumpkins, too.
Find A Juicy Apple
Haven’t had your fill of picking and in the mood to travel north? Ride with your group to Henrietta Creek Orchard, just outside of Dallas. Here, you’ll find over 500 hybrid dwarf apple trees and approximately 200 peach trees just waiting for you. Apple pie or peach cobbler, anyone? How about pizza? Henrietta Creek Orchard also boasts a “pizza garden” where you can pick tomatoes, peppers, garlic, and other tasty herbs.
Huzzah at the Texas Renaissance Festival
Travel back in time via charter bus and enjoy the crisp autumn air at the Texas Renaissance Festival. Between College Station and Houston, the largest Renaissance theme park welcomes guests between September 30 - November 26 for a day filled with shopping, arts, crafts, and “authentic” Renaissance foods and drinks. Drink ale, watch daily shows, and meet the royal family. When you’re ready to call it a day, your bus will be there for a safe ride home.
Prost to Oktoberfest
Enjoy sausage, pretzel, and beer? You’re in luck. Put on your lederhosen and dirndls, load up your private bus, and prepare for a full day at Wurstfest between late October and mid-November. This “10-Day Salute to Sausage” between San Antonio and Austin gives visitors music, brats, turkey legs, dancing, and quality time with friends with a nice side of Texas-German culture.
Don’t let the stress of group transportation take away from the best season of the year. Gather your friends and family, get outside, and let your personal chauffeur handle the rest.