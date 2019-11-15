CapMetro Will Take You All The Way To The Airport
With the holidays just around the corner, it’s important to make it to your destination on time, especially if you plan on flying. Luckily, Capital Metro has a route that takes you from campus to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and it is free with your UT ID.
Route 20 Manor Rd/Riverside has multiple stops near campus, including two stops on Guadalupe Street. Buses arrive about every fifteen minutes, although it is recommended that you arrive a few minutes early, especially during peak travel times like the holidays.
If you need help deciding on taking Route 20 this season for your travel needs, here are five scenarios that should help you out. If any of these sound familiar: take Route 20.
#1: You Like Free Transportation
CapMetro allows UT students to ride mainline buses for free by swiping a valid UT ID. These routes go all over the city, around the 40 Acres, and includes transportation to the airport. Basically, CapMetro has you covered when it comes to getting around Austin. Don’t waste your dollars for rideshare fares this holiday season. Take the Route 20 bus!
#2: You Get Anxious Driving to the Airport
Between checking in for a flight, getting your boarding pass, and double checking you packed everything you need, driving is just another hassle. Austin traffic is no joke and being worried about getting there on time can make the drive a miserable one. Taking the bus also takes some of the edge off so you can focus on getting to those you love.
#3: You Never Leave on Time
Getting to the airport early is essential to making sure you can get through security and onto your plane in a timely manner. Still, that isn’t easy for everyone. Waking up and getting out the door for class can be hard enough- let alone heading to the airport with all of the necessary items in tow. The CapMetro bus can be your solution. Take advantage of CapMetro frequency and choose the bus departure time that works best for you. With CapMetro you can get to the airport without having to have a Home Alone moment and make a mad dash to your flight.
#4: You Don’t Have a Certain Return Time
Whether you’re flying standby, have yet to buy a return ticket, or have bad plane luck and end up being consistently booted off of one flight to be placed on another- taking the bus is an easy way to combat transportation worries. Instead of leaving your car for an unpredictable amount of days or struggling to get a rideshare late at night, use Route 20 to get to and from the airport.
#5: You Care About the Environment
Holiday season is the season of giving- and this includes giving back to the earth! Taking the bus allows you to do your part to help improve our air quality. Taking the bus is the ultimate carpool and is an easy way to be a little more green in your daily life. Better yet, take a friend who is traveling with you to help out even more.
In exciting news for the UT community, Capital Metro is also considering more services to go to the airport and citywide with Project Connect. If you’ve got time to burn at the airport, be sure to check out projectconnect.com.
No matter what your reasons are, there’s always a reason to travel with Capital Metro to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Don’t forget to use the Capital Metro website or app to help you plan your trips, too. Happy travels!