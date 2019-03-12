Capital Metro Has the Spring Break Transportation You Need
As you surely know, this year the spring break schedule keeps UT students in class and around during SXSW. So, if you’re lucky enough to have a pass, or if you just want to pack yourself like a sardine into a free show or two, you’ll need to navigate an already crowded city at its busiest. Do it like a local and use the Capital Metro bus system to get where you need to be. Your friends at Cap Metro have a tip for you: Tourists tend to fill up the MetroRail trains; buses are the Austinite way to go. And remember, your UT ID will get you there for free whenever you ride.
Now, looking ahead to spring break is probably your current favorite procrastination hobby. So, you may be making plans to vacation at an exotic locale or basically recreate the movie Spring Breakers down in Florida (minus the illegal activities, of course). From the ATX airport there are more than 100 direct flights to places like Panama City, Tucson, San Francisco, Portland, NYC, Cancun, Chicago or Boston. Capital Metro can get you to and from the airport easily. Take Route 20 from the UT campus and hop off at the neon blue guitar bus stop at ABIA.
Others of us will spend our vacation time in Austin — but that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun! From nature trails to nightclubs, Austin is a vibrant city where there is truly something for everyone. My fellow college respite seekers, there is so much more to Austin than 6th street if you only know where to look. Cap Metro can take you there.
Outdoor Activities
All right, so we all know that Texas weather is not the most predictable, but if Austin finally starts to act like it’s spring break and not winter break then you should definitely check out the various outdoor events and locations that Austin has to offer. From hiking trails and sprawling parks to wide lakes and hidden beaches, Austin’s outdoor scene is truly diverse.
Boardwalk at Lady Bird Lake (5 a.m.-midnight)
Boasting 7,250 feet of boardwalk and an impressive view of the skyline, the Lady Bird Lake Boardwalk is a hub for runners, walkers and cyclists alike. Stroll along with friends, discover hidden art installations, take in the breeze and watch the ducks swim on by. At sunset the lake reflects the trees and the sky’s colorful hues, making this spot fantastic for a spring break photo opp. Parking is a hassle so take the MetroRapid 801 as a cheap and convenient alternative. (If the weather is really spectacular, stop by one of the many kayaking and paddle board rental places en route.)
Zilker Park 90th ABC Kite Festival (3/31)
The ABC Kite Festival has been an Austin tradition since 1929 and is truly spectacular. Hop on the MetroRapid803, grab some friends (or perhaps a date), pack a picnic, lie down and watch as hundreds of colorful kites fly through the vast (hopefully) blue sky.
Secret Beach
An oasis that even a well-seasoned Austin local may be unaware of, Secret Beach is a hidden gem for hangouts — and finding it on MetroBus Route 300 is only part of the fun. The small beach is the perfect exclusive hangout spot for having a picnic or building a campfire for s’mores along the Colorado River.
Group Fun
Rodeo Austin 9100 Decker Lake Rd., Austin, TX 78724 (3/16-3/30)
Yee-haw! It’s that time of year again — fried food, live music, carnival rides and petting zoos galore! (PSA: Don’t wear a dress to a petting zoo, it will inevitably become a baby goat’s dinner.) The rodeo is an extremely popular annual event that hosts a variety of overlap with spring break! Celebrate your spring break like a Texan and hop on the MetroBus 337 so you don’t have to worry about parking.
Escape Room
A puzzle solving craze that has swept the nation in recent years, Escape Rooms have been popping up everywhere lately. Gather a group and put your mystery solving skills to the test at one of Austin’s various themed Escape Room venues.
Austin Aqua-dome 1604 Fortview Rd., Austin, TX 78704
Tue.–Sat., 11 a.m.–7 p.m. & Sun., noon-5 p.m.
Maybe you can’t scuba dive in the Caribbean this week and that’s all right — you can still dream about it at the Austin Aqua-dome. The aquarium (a literal dome) boasts the largest selection of exotic marine fish and corals in Central Texas and you can feed the turtles, koi and goldfish! MetroBus Routes 3 & 315 will get you within a quick walk.
SOCO
If you haven’t had the chance to explore South Congress, spring break is the time! Only a few minutes away from campus using the MetroRapid 801, the street does its part to “keep Austin weird” by hosting a variety of quirky retail venues and vibrant murals perfect for Instagram. Enjoy street performances and the delicious food options while exploring with your friends.
6th Street
Well known by all Austinites and university students, 6th Street is home to many lively bars, nightclubs, performance venues and a dine-in movie theater. By day and early evening, 6th Street is pretty tame offering many restaurants to choose from or the Alamo Drafthouse for a classy movie meal. By night, however, 6th Street transforms into a whole other animal. Bustling crowds of party goers in flashy outfits accompanied by the booming bass of a nightclub or the folksy tune of a guitar at a rustic looking bar are the main characteristics of 6th Street by night. If you’re looking for a wild time full of laughs, drinking or dancing — 6th street is the place to be.
Hop on a bus and explore Austin while you have the chance! Capital Metro has your path paved! Be sure to download the CapMetro Appto plan your trip and find out where to catch your ride.