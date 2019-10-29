Book a Charter Bus for the UT-Baylor Game
Ready to cheer on the Texas Longhorns as they take on the Baylor Bears? If you’re planning to escort your alumni group, tailgating team, or large group of friends to the game on Nov. 23, now is the time to book your charter bus to ensure you’ll have transportation to this highly anticipated meet-up.
Dallas Charter Bus Company can help. Call us at 214-396-2444, and we’ll find a charter bus with the correct number of seats and convenient amenities like free WiFi and a flat-screen TV. Here are a few tips to make your trip from either Austin or Dallas to Waco as easy as possible.
1. Get your headcount early so you can book your bus.
There’s a real risk of buses selling out for the UT-Baylor game, so make sure you figure out how many people you’re bringing as soon as possible. You’ll know whether to book an 18-person minibus or a 56-person charter bus, and you’ll be able to estimate how much each person has to pay to cover transportation costs.
Getting a headcount early also gives you a better chance of finding all the amenities you want. Need extra storage space for grills and coolers? What about reclining seats and a DVD player? Give us enough advance notice, and you can have it all.
2. Research the stadium before you arrive.
The game will be held at McLane Stadium on Baylor’s campus. The parking lots and garages around McLane fill up on game days, so you’ll need to pre-purchase parking for your charter bus using the same outlet you previously used to get tickets. Luckily, if you take a bus, you only have to buy one spot, as opposed to the dozen or more you might need if your group all carpooled.
McLane also has great food options, like BBQ, Cambodian dishes, gourmet burgers, and chicken sandwiches. The stadium doesn’t serve alcohol, so if that’s something you’re looking for, you’ll need to go to a nearby restaurant. (But you can get plenty of Dr. Pepper! Waco loves its hometown drink.) Check out the restaurants and food trucks online to decide what your group wants to sample.
3. Cheer on the Longhorns!
UT needs your support when they play away from home. Waco is less than two hours from both Austin and Dallas, and you won’t even have to do the driving yourself. Book a charter bus and then sit back with a book or a movie until you pull into the parking lot.
After the game (and the Longhorns’ victory, of course), Dallas Charter Bus Company will get you safely back home. No need to worry about having a few drinks or the game finishing up late—we’ll take care of the transportation while you check the scores of other games using free WiFi.
Book your charter bus today
Call Dallas Charter Bus Company at 214-396-2444 to start planning your group trip to the UT-Baylor game. Whether you’re bringing your fellow alumni back to reminisce or introducing your children, nieces and nephews to the University of Texas fandom, we’ll help you get to Waco so the Longhorns know you have their back.