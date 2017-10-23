5 Halloween costumes you’ll see when riding CapMetro for free using your UT ID
1. Dustin, from Stranger Things
Season 2 of Stranger Things drops on Netflix the Friday before Halloween, meaning there’s not much time to binge it AND put together a decent costume. But we’re sure you’ll still see a bunch of season 1 throwbacks. As sure as we are that WE’LL NEVER GET JUSTICE FOR BARB.
2. Pennywise the Clown, from It
This is a given, right? A reboot of a classic Stephen King horror comes out a few weeks before Halloween, so of course there’s going to be some costumes out there. And we’re totally cool with it. Just, please, don’t do that creepy jig, and definitely don’t try any sewer-related pickup lines.
3. Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons, from Game of Thrones
Props to anyone who can remember Khaleesi’s full title. Double props to anyone bold enough to go for the “walking out of the burning hut” look. Can you be arrested if the exposure is decent?
4. Low-Effort Animal, from people with zero creativity
There will always be girls who think putting on eared hairbands and some leggings constitutes a costume. They’ll always travel in packs, as if numbers legitimize their laziness. It absolutely doesn’t. And no, saying, “it’s from Mean Girls,” or that you’re a SnapChat filter doesn’t make it any better (noted exception: anyone who actually pukes rainbows).
5. Wonder Woman, from Wonder Woman, obviously
She kicks butt in outfits most people would have trouble just breathing in. She rocks a shield instead of a handbag and her sword was made by Zeus. Oh, and she’s been doing it all for over 75 years. So yeah, lasso of truth be told, we’re looking forward to buses full of Wonder Women.