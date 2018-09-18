Big Week Three performances set up conference clashes

Texas (2–1)

The Longhorns finally provided the performance that fans were begging for. They overpowered then-No. 22 USC, 37-14, in front of a record-setting crowd of 103,507 people. After the first quarter, the game looked like it was going to get out of hand as the Trojans took a 14-3 lead. Texas was down two scores when quarterback Sam Ehlinger shrugged off a poor start and led the Longhorns to 34 unanswered points to secure a much-needed win.

The win isn’t enough to get the Longhorns back into the top 25, though. After the Week One debacle against Maryland, Tom Herman’s squad will have to prove they are official in this Saturday’s matchup against No. 17 TCU.

TCU (2–1)

The Horned Frogs were out-matched Saturday night at AT&T Stadium. It was essentially a home game for TCU, but it still couldn’t manage a victory over No. 4 Ohio State. TCU went into halftime up by one, but in the end, the team couldn’t overcome a 27-point second half by the Buckeyes. The Horned Frogs generously only dropped two spots in the rankings, however, because of the caliber of their opponent.

TCU’s focus now shifts to Saturday’s road game against Texas in what will be a tough matchup as both sides are fighting for position in the Big 12.

“It’s a big game next week. We’ve just got to bounce back from this,” TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram after the loss to Ohio State.

Oklahoma State (3–0)

In its most difficult test so far this season, Oklahoma State proved to be a formidable team. The Cowboys’ 44-21 rout of then-No. 17 Boise State was an impressive showing going into conference play this weekend. Through the first two weeks, the Cowboys looked like an explosive team, but they hadn’t displayed it against fierce competition. Last Saturday, they received that opportunity and handled it easily. Up next, Oklahoma State is in for potentially another high-scoring matchup against Texas Tech this Saturday.

The Cowboys, with their explosive offense, have shown they are a serious contender in the Big 12. After TCU’s drop in the rankings, No. 15 Oklahoma State is now only trailing its in-state rival, No. 5 Oklahoma.

Texas Tech (2–1)

The Red Raiders won in typical fashion on Saturday, defeating Houston, 63-49, just one week after piling on a 77-0 shutout against Lamar. Freshman quarterback Alan Bowman lit up the scoreboard with video game numbers by completing 43 passes for 605 yards and five touchdowns. Texas Tech has found their offensive groove since being shut down opening week against Ole Miss.

Next week, Texas Tech gets to truly play their type of football when they travel to Stillwater. Both teams will look to play wide open, free and vertical football. The scoreboard will be in danger Saturday.