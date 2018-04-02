WATCH: Coaches dressed as bunnies infiltrate field at Texas football practice

This Easter Sunday, Texas Football tweeted a clip of a couple of bunnies showing no mercy to Longhorn players at Saturday’s practice. Wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator Drew Mehringer and defensive line coach Oscar Giles dressed up in their best Easter attire to hype up the team.

A couple of bunnies came to visit us at practice. Happy Easter. #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Jj8nCOXqCn — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) April 1, 2018

The team is currently on week three of spring practice. Along with distracting bunnies, the players have also had a lot of other things on their minds. They are currently focusing on preparing for the spring game, moving up the depth chart and dealing with injuries. Only time will tell how much their focus will pay off. As of now, the Longhorns are hopeful that the team’s camaraderie and closeness will transpire into successful playing on the field. Stay posted as we continue to cover recruiting and head coach Tom Herman’s second offseason in Austin.