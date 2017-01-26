Editor's Picks

-
UT students from lower-income families have among the highest chances of becoming rich adults, study shows
The Equality of Opportunity Project analyzed anonymous tax records from 30 million students across over 2,000 universities in the U.S. to compile their data. Read this story
-
SportsJanuary 26, 2017 12:28 AM
-
Life and ArtsJanuary 26, 2017 12:30 AM
-
NewsJanuary 24, 2017 11:50 PM
-
SponsoredJanuary 24, 2017 10:37 AM
-
NewsJanuary 25, 2017 3:25 PM
-
NewsJanuary 24, 2017 11:54 PM
Multimedia
-
This past weekend, Austin participated in the worldwide Women's March in support of women's rights.
Latest Issue
Read the latest The Daily Texan issue!
Latest in News
-
Spitshine Poetry hosts poetry open mic night for studentsUpdated January 26, 2017 at 12:34 am
-
Musicians, academics celebrate the life of Billie HolidayUpdated January 26, 2017 at 12:31 am
Latest in Opinion
-
Nazi punching poses no moral dilemmaUpdated January 26, 2017 at 12:16 am
-
Twitter users must be wary of its effects on political debateUpdated January 26, 2017 at 12:00 am
Latest in Sports
-
Texas slides by TCU in Fort Worth, 77-69Updated January 26, 2017 at 12:33 am
-
Madisyn Cox reflects on Longhorn careerUpdated January 26, 2017 at 12:30 am
Latest in Life & Arts
-
“A Dog’s Purpose” offsets dull story with cutenessUpdated January 26, 2017 at 12:31 am
-
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya serves up unique culinary raritiesUpdated January 26, 2017 at 12:30 am