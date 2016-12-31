Editor's Picks

-
Texas Supreme court decides to hear case between UT Regent Wallace Hall and Chancellor William McRaven
The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear arguments in the lawsuit UT Regent Wallace Hall filed against UT System Chancellor William McRaven in order to access confidential student records that McRaven has been withholding from Hall. Read this story
-
NewsAustin mayor joins coalition in urging Obama administration to accept further protections for undocumented immigrantsDecember 31, 2016 1:00 AM
-
SportsDecember 30, 2016 12:14 PM
-
SportsDecember 27, 2016 10:44 PM
-
SportsDecember 31, 2016 12:39 AM
-
SportsDecember 22, 2016 12:34 AM
-
SportsDecember 17, 2016 6:24 PM
Multimedia
-
A look back at the stories The Daily Texan's Video Department captured this semester.
Latest Issue
Read the latest The Daily Texan issue!
Latest in News
-
Austin mayor joins coalition in urging Obama administration to accept further protections for undocumented immigrantsUpdated December 31, 2016 at 1:00 am
-
Texas Supreme court decides to hear case between UT Regent Wallace Hall and Chancellor William McRavenUpdated December 31, 2016 at 12:56 am
Latest in Opinion
-
Horns Up, Horns Down: Good Riddance, 2016Updated December 4, 2016 at 11:22 pm
-
Political correctness debate centers around respect, not censorshipUpdated December 1, 2016 at 12:15 am
Latest in Sports
-
Longhorns drop Big 12 opener to Kansas StateUpdated December 31, 2016 at 12:39 am
-
No. 16 Texas dominates Texas Tech in conference openerUpdated December 30, 2016 at 12:14 pm
Latest in Life & Arts
-
Attendees weather freezing temperatures for art, hip hop, EDM at Houston’s Day for Night FestivalUpdated December 19, 2016 at 9:11 pm
-
Five bands to catch at Houston’s Day for Night Art & Music FestivalUpdated December 16, 2016 at 11:53 am