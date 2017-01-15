Editor's Picks

-
Women's, men's swimming earn victories in Georgia
In a strong showing by both the men’s and women’s swim teams, the Longhorns continued their 2017 success with another victory over the highly ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Read this story
